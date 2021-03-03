Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $730.04

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 730.04 ($9.54) and traded as high as GBX 926 ($12.10). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.89), with a volume of 224,889 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 775.71 ($10.13).

The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 815 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 730.04.

In related news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 600,000 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81), for a total value of £4,506,000 ($5,887,117.85). Also, insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 59 shares of company stock valued at $45,368.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

