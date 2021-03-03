Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.