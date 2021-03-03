Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.