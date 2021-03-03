Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 107.5% in February

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the January 28th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DIFTY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,268. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.