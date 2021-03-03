Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $382.00

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 382 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 382 ($4.99), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.78).

The stock has a market cap of £850.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 315.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.08.

About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

