Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $315.58

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.58 ($4.12) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 356.13 ($4.65), with a volume of 7,697 shares.

The company has a market cap of £793.22 million and a PE ratio of 8.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.