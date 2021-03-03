DAO Maker Hits Market Cap of $63.29 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $63.29 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00007580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.26 or 0.00479805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00078444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00083014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.20 or 0.00497363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054215 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

