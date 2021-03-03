DAOBet Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $109,891.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,504.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.29 or 0.01034148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00373135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00032040 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003292 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

