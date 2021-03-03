DAOstack Achieves Market Cap of $6.95 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. DAOstack has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $125,005.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,891.11 or 0.99912521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00094342 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004022 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.