DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) shares were down 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 611,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 241,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis upped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

The company has a market cap of $206.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DarioHealth by 11.0% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,778,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 177.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 380,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

