Dash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Dash has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $226.08 or 0.00442638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006425 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00039352 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.22 or 0.04172709 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,006,314 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

