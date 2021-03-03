Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the January 28th total of 207,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DTSS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,818. Datasea has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $74.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Datasea alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Datasea stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) by 213.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Datasea worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.