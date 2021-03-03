Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,846. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average of $141.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

