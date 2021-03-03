Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.90 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $173.73. 20,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $179.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.