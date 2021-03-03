Davidson Trust Co. Purchases 15,821 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 240.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.5% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $73.30. 280,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,594. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

