Davidson Trust Co. Sells 483 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,384,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,435,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.71. The stock had a trading volume of 45,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,988. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.43 and a 200 day moving average of $242.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.