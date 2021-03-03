Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Short Interest Down 42.0% in February

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the January 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ DINT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,285. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINT. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,780,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 545,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,031,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after acquiring an additional 126,132 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter.

