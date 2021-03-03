Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $159,947.44 and approximately $3,973.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.00775644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00032460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00062180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

