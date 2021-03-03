Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $435.00 at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $365.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

DECK stock opened at $325.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $340.58. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

