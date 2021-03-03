Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 143.7% from the January 28th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYLLF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56.

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

