Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Shares Down 2%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 1,084,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,815,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of £22.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.98.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

