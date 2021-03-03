Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $97,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE opened at $351.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

