Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $351.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $363.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

