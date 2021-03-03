Degenerator (MEME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator token can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00441446 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006391 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038747 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,014.26 or 0.04048836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

