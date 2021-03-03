Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 7.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 55,563,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 33,367,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Several research analysts have commented on DNN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $808.01 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.16.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
