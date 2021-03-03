Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 7.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 55,563,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 33,367,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several research analysts have commented on DNN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $808.01 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Denison Mines by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

