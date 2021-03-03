DerivaDAO Tops One Day Volume of $477,536.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $191.45 million and $477,536.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00014612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.45 or 0.00482854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00074667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00079467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00486964 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

