DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Down 50.7% in February

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 892,300 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the January 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 59,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,436. DermTech has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 111.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

