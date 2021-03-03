DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Down 5.8%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.23 and last traded at $63.97. Approximately 1,251,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,465,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

