Dether Price Down 12% Over Last Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Dether has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Dether token can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Dether has a total market cap of $907,803.37 and $67,563.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.91 or 0.00778924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00032534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About Dether

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.