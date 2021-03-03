Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $263.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDOC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

TDOC traded down $9.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

