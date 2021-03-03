Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY remained flat at $$4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

