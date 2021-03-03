Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,170.57.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $31.51 on Wednesday, hitting $2,313.72. 6,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,971.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

