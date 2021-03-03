Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.66 ($56.07).

Shares of DPW stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €42.36 ($49.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,832,702 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.26.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

