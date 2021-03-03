Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,632. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

