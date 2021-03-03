Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $6.00 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $155,980.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00010967 BTC on popular exchanges.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,775,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,586 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

Dev Protocol Token Trading

