Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,210.74

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,210.74 ($15.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($23.52). Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,750 ($22.86), with a volume of 609 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £141.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,698.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,210.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Get Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.75. Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.