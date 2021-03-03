DEXTools Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,563.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $50.85 million and $6,563.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00476229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00075364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00054411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00488637 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,364,388 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

