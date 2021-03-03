DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Gap Up to $228.50

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.50 ($2.99), but opened at GBX 238 ($3.11). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 33,177 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £576.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.28.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

