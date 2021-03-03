dHedge DAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.70 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00007648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $31.67 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,247,442 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

