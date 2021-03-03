Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Gap Down to $260.00

Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40), but opened at GBX 251 ($3.28). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 254.16 ($3.32), with a volume of 2,378 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

