Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Down 52.9% in February

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DMIFF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,403. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Diamcor Mining has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

