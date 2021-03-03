Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 332,086 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.66% of Diamondback Energy worth $126,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

