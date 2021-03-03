Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $51.97 or 0.00102104 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $703,178.11 and $485,437.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.34 or 0.00483950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00074026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00079607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00083031 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.28 or 0.00489731 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

