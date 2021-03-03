Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Cap Tops $826,134.36

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $826,134.36 and approximately $493.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.65 or 0.00435385 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.