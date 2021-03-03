Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the January 28th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DLOC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 13,361,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,153,571. Digital Locations has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

