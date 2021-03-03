Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the January 28th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DLOC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 13,361,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,153,571. Digital Locations has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.
Digital Locations Company Profile
