DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Achieves $24.75 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $24.75 million and approximately $724,498.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.33 or 0.00447458 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006408 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,143.51 or 0.04200570 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

