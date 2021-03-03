Digitex City Price Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.69 or 0.00780893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00033836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

