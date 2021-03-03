Digitex Futures One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.25 or 0.00775088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00061742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00044726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.