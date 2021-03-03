Digitex Hits Market Cap of $4.79 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00784223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

