Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.44

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 11732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $602.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 202,663 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.