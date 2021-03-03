Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.03. 15,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,290. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $20,411,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

