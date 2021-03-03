Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.
Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.03. 15,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,290. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65.
In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $20,411,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
